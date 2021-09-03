Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Bought by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,201 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,167,612 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,957,000 after acquiring an additional 28,929 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 6,989 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $94.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 46.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.50. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.78 and a 1 year high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.23 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

In related news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total value of $322,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 56,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total value of $4,979,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,750 shares of company stock worth $19,089,348 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

