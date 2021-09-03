BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 1,654 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,990,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,039,658,000 after acquiring an additional 22,458,740 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,976,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,651,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164,750 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,798,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 143.3% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,023,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WFC. Bank of America raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

NYSE WFC opened at $44.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $51.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.69.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

