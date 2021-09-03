BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 41.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,023 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,889 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,072 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 248.3% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,508,976 shares of the software company’s stock worth $695,363,000 after acquiring an additional 413,747 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 131,465 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,436,000 after purchasing an additional 34,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Autodesk by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 974,799 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $284,544,000 after purchasing an additional 50,636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total transaction of $7,556,996.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADSK opened at $287.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $312.00 and its 200 day moving average is $292.52. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.83 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.64, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.32.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.11.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.