Capital Analysts LLC Has $66,000 Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 1,136.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NIO. Growth Interface Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIO during the first quarter worth $85,756,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 228.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,657,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,631 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,346,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,361,000 after purchasing an additional 897,541 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 768.9% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 775,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,213,000 after purchasing an additional 685,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,287,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,159,000 after purchasing an additional 505,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $40.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.47 and a beta of 2.54. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $66.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.04.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative return on equity of 36.97% and a negative net margin of 29.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BOCOM International assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.96.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

