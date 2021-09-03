Teza Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Teza Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 151.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in The Clorox by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,551,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,164,000 after acquiring an additional 70,987 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in The Clorox by 4.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,133,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,684,000 after purchasing an additional 44,189 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in The Clorox by 9.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,123,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,791,000 after purchasing an additional 96,332 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox during the first quarter worth approximately $200,453,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Clorox by 24.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,280,000 after purchasing an additional 199,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus cut shares of The Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.44.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $170.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.22. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $159.32 and a one year high of $231.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

