Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $1,891,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 63.4% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 4.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 271,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,608,000 after purchasing an additional 11,377 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $2,270,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern stock opened at $295.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.18 and a beta of 1.07. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $171.82 and a fifty-two week high of $315.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $279.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.48.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Several research firms have recently commented on KSU. TheStreet cut Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.47.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

