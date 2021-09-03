20,326 Shares in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Bought by Bbva USA

Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 20,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in EVERTEC by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 9.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,824,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,275,000 after acquiring an additional 240,345 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 30.3% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 211,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,883,000 after acquiring an additional 49,297 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 24.0% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,136 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

Shares of EVTC opened at $46.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.89. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.79 and a 12-month high of $46.92.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $149.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.58 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 51.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EVTC shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EVERTEC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC).

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.