PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 75,016 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 160.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,016 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $33,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Michael B. Yongue boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total value of $44,932,838.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,174,878.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,647 shares of company stock worth $62,728,598 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHW. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.96.

NYSE SHW opened at $308.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $290.22 and its 200 day moving average is $274.37. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $218.06 and a fifty-two week high of $309.98.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Further Reading: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.