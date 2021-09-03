Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $13,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in TopBuild by 6.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in TopBuild by 6.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in TopBuild by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in TopBuild by 43.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in TopBuild by 9.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $220.00 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $141.14 and a 52-week high of $235.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.61.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.27. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $834.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TopBuild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TopBuild has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.38.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

