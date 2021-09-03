Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 7,297 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,297 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $13,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RMD opened at $294.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $266.49 and a 200-day moving average of $224.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.30. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.72 and a 52 week high of $294.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.73.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RMD. Robert W. Baird began coverage on ResMed in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. CLSA raised ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.67.

In other news, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.30, for a total value of $689,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,087,336.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total value of $532,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,002 shares in the company, valued at $19,156,025.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,023 shares of company stock worth $13,116,612 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of medical equipment and software solutions. It operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service segments. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry.

