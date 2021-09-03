Teza Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in The Mosaic by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of The Mosaic by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 25,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Mosaic by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of The Mosaic by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 28,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management raised its position in shares of The Mosaic by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 16,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $32.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.46. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $38.23.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The Mosaic had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MOS. HSBC upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.53.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

