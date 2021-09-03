Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,766 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Teza Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,865 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 5,766 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

In related news, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $343,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,478.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $228,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,567.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GNTX opened at $31.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.20. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $24.99 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.07). Gentex had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

GNTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.25 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gentex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.53.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.