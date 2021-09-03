9,929 Shares in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Acquired by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,086,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,736,000 after acquiring an additional 211,732 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth about $532,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 39.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 7.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 305,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,486,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $1,936,269.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson bought 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.48 per share, for a total transaction of $55,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 142,089 shares of company stock valued at $7,910,739. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $56.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.28. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $56.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.78.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.17%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

