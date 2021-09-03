Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th.

Shares of VKI stock opened at $12.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.21. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $12.84.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 355,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,171 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.80% of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II worth $4,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

