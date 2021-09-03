Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0727 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.

NYSE ETW opened at $11.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.72. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $11.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 4.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,571,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,116,000 after purchasing an additional 62,297 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 52.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 218,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 75,762 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company with objective of providing current income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests in a diversified portfolio of common stocks and writes call options on one or more United States and foreign indices on a substantial portion of the value of its common stock portfolio to generate current earnings from the option premium.

