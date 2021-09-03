Virginia National Bankshares Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (OTCMKTS:VABK)

Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of VABK stock opened at $37.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.45. Virginia National Bankshares has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The firm has a market cap of $197.21 million and a P/E ratio of 16.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Virginia National Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $354,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Virginia National Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Virginia National Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 8.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virginia National Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Bank, VNB Trust and Estate Services, Sturman Wealth Advisors, and Masonry Capital. The Bank segment includes making loans, taking deposits, and offering related services to individuals, businesses, and charitable organizations.

