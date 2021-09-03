Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0419 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.
EVM opened at $12.01 on Friday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $12.36.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile
