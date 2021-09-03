SYNC Network Market Cap Reaches $4.98 Million (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 3rd. In the last week, SYNC Network has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. SYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $4.98 million and $3,909.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SYNC Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0417 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $242.73 or 0.00483634 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003371 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002985 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00007966 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $583.47 or 0.01162541 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000269 BTC.

About SYNC Network

SYNC Network (SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 153,567,537 coins and its circulating supply is 119,265,169 coins. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

