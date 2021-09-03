Oikos (OKS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $24,209.00

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. Oikos has a total market cap of $2.35 million and $24,209.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oikos coin can currently be purchased for $0.0133 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Oikos has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oikos alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00065287 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.11 or 0.00131713 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.75 or 0.00154906 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,875.80 or 0.07722435 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003219 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,836.34 or 0.99297789 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $415.27 or 0.00827414 BTC.

About Oikos

Oikos’ genesis date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 186,994,359 coins and its circulating supply is 176,971,318 coins. Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Buying and Selling Oikos

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oikos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oikos using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “OKSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Oikos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oikos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.