Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 138,785 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 39.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 493,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138,785 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $15,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 1.7% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 33,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 7.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 6.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 170,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 18.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equitable alerts:

In other news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $98,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.73.

EQH stock opened at $31.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.67. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $35.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.52.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.43%.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.