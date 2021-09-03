Analysts Set Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) PT at $64.71

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.71.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total transaction of $1,168,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,514,272.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total transaction of $595,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,333 shares of company stock worth $5,426,981 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HASI opened at $60.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 22.96, a current ratio of 22.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52-week low of $37.07 and a 52-week high of $72.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.67. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.48%.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.