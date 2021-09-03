Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 26,068 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,068 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Centene were worth $15,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 4.0% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 28.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 2.9% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 9,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 2.2% in the first quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

CNC stock opened at $64.61 on Friday. Centene Co. has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $75.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a PE ratio of 52.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.48.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,070,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,366 shares of company stock worth $4,785,170 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.42.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

