Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.05 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.41% and a negative net margin of 23.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE:YEXT opened at $13.91 on Friday. Yext has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $20.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 1.40.
In other news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 75,400 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,131,754.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,046,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,734,284.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 2,338 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $32,241.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,796.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,180,124 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.58.
Yext Company Profile
Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.
Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?
Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.