Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.05 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.41% and a negative net margin of 23.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT opened at $13.91 on Friday. Yext has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $20.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 1.40.

In other news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 75,400 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,131,754.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,046,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,734,284.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 2,338 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $32,241.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,796.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,180,124 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yext stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) by 228.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,341,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 933,914 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.06% of Yext worth $19,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.58.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

