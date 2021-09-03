Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,956 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $16,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $308,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,291,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,123,000 after buying an additional 182,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SRE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America downgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.57.

SRE opened at $134.65 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $112.33 and a one year high of $144.93. The company has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.76.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

