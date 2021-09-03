Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 256,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,216 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.09% of Peloton Interactive worth $31,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 35.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 143.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 9.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 2,763.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 10,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 63.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,752,000 after buying an additional 19,825 shares during the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Peloton Interactive news, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $3,188,879.15. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 29,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,335,194.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,145,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 773,294 shares of company stock valued at $90,567,855. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $101.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.71. The stock has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.29 and a beta of 0.67. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.11 and a 1 year high of $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PTON. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.79.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

