Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stock Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 167.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.71.

In other news, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,860.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $115.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.60, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $124.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $713.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.17 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 62.32%.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

