Creative Planning Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,164,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,932,000 after buying an additional 83,769 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 11.2% during the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,905,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,243,000 after buying an additional 392,535 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 107.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,412,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,587,000 after buying an additional 1,765,853 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,820,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,414,000 after buying an additional 52,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bill.com during the first quarter worth about $225,525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BILL shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.00.

NYSE:BILL opened at $287.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.69 and a beta of 2.39. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.19 and a twelve month high of $292.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $206.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 41.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.92, for a total value of $19,569,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,489,700.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.09, for a total value of $769,557.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 282,029 shares of company stock worth $60,108,383 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

