Short Interest in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Rises By 14.4%

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,940,000 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the July 29th total of 4,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Southern Copper stock opened at $62.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.87. Southern Copper has a twelve month low of $43.26 and a twelve month high of $83.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. Southern Copper had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 37.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that Southern Copper will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 177.34%.

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,324. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $272,340. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,797,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,331,000 after purchasing an additional 738,188 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,858,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,479 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,286,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,160,000 after buying an additional 671,048 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,034,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,857,000 after buying an additional 455,692 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,782,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,470,000 after buying an additional 307,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

SCCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.30.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

