$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) to announce $0.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Element Solutions’ earnings. Element Solutions posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Element Solutions will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Element Solutions.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $586.60 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ESI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 3.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 5.3% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 0.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 126,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 4.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 1.4% during the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 50,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESI stock opened at $22.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.67. Element Solutions has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Element Solutions

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

