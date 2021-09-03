Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ANIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anixa Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Anixa Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ANIX opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.41. Anixa Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.74 and a 52-week high of $8.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.51.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anixa Biosciences will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Anixa Biosciences news, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $126,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 935,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,939,827.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arnold M. Baskies bought 19,000 shares of Anixa Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.33 per share, with a total value of $82,270.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 64,000 shares of company stock worth $270,670 in the last quarter. 19.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 57,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile

Anixa Biosciences, Inc is a cancer-focused biotechnology company, which focuses on harnessing the body’s immune system in the fight against cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cancer Diagnostics, Cancer Therapeutics, and Legacy Patent Licensing Activities. Cancer Diagnostic segment develops CchekTM platform, a series of inexpensive non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of solid tumors, which is based on the body’s immune response to the presence of a malignancy.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Anixa Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anixa Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.