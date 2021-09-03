Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chewy in a research note issued on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chewy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CHWY. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.76.

Shares of CHWY opened at $79.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.64. The company has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,965.50, a P/E/G ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 0.08. Chewy has a twelve month low of $51.25 and a twelve month high of $120.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHWY. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 1,276.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 945.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $5,829,782.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,727 shares in the company, valued at $23,016,794.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,988,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 281,289 shares of company stock valued at $22,018,264. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

