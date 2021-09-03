Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research note issued on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the gold and copper producer will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $30.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $19.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.30. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $30.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 19.86%. Barrick Gold’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,721,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth $45,972,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,686,251 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $33,388,000 after acquiring an additional 92,907 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 109.8% during the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 581,500 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $11,514,000 after purchasing an additional 304,300 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $1,248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.