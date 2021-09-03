iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Position Boosted by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 447.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 61,575 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned about 0.30% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $3,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,168,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,929,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,565,000 after purchasing an additional 987,166 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,096,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 146.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,345,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,984,000 after purchasing an additional 799,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1,023.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 548,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,051,000 after purchasing an additional 499,883 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWW opened at $50.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.69. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1 year low of $30.82 and a 1 year high of $51.49.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

