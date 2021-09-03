HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Acquired by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 524.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,659 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $3,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUBS. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in HubSpot by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 8,016 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in HubSpot by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,439,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total value of $6,395,097.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 662,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,980,688.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 5,718 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.80, for a total value of $2,977,934.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,619 shares of company stock valued at $12,485,834. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $684.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $620.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $543.79. The stock has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a PE ratio of -367.96 and a beta of 1.68. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.79 and a 1 year high of $715.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. HubSpot’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on HubSpot from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on HubSpot from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on HubSpot from $585.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on HubSpot from $635.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on HubSpot from $605.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $625.91.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

