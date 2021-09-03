Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,863 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 91,392 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $4,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 194.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Chazen bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.76 per share, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $26.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.06 and a 200-day moving average of $26.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of -4.47, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $33.50.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.76) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently -1.02%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

