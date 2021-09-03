Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 111,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,224,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned 0.11% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1,584.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter worth $72,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWC opened at $38.02 on Friday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12 month low of $26.17 and a 12 month high of $38.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.08.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

