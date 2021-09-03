Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DWVYF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Derwent London from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Derwent London from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Get Derwent London alerts:

OTCMKTS:DWVYF opened at $51.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.88. Derwent London has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $51.62.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.