Brady (NYSE:BRC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Brady (NYSE:BRC) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brady had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Brady’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE BRC opened at $52.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.84. Brady has a 1-year low of $37.47 and a 1-year high of $61.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.90.

Get Brady alerts:

In related news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $55,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,675.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brady stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,917 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.43% of Brady worth $12,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BRC. Zacks Investment Research cut Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brady from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.