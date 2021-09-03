Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.41 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $58.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.25. Ciena has a 12 month low of $38.03 and a 12 month high of $61.09.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. increased their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $216,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $108,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,849 shares of company stock valued at $2,935,997 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ciena stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,228,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 267,539 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.79% of Ciena worth $69,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

