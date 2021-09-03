Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Hits New 1-Year High at $124.91

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $124.91 and last traded at $124.81, with a volume of 18348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.13.

Several analysts have weighed in on RSG shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.14 price target (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.93.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.71.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. Equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.75%.

In other Republic Services news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $236,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,206. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Republic Services by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 55.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services Company Profile (NYSE:RSG)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

