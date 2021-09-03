Lambda (LAMB) Price Down 4.2% This Week

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. Lambda has a total market cap of $27.26 million and $6.64 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lambda coin can now be purchased for about $0.0190 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lambda has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lambda alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00062969 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00014111 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.56 or 0.00129530 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.99 or 0.00804498 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00047031 BTC.

Lambda Profile

Lambda is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,433,999,014 coins. The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im . The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Lambda Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LAMBUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Lambda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lambda and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.