Education Ecosystem Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.24 Million (LEDU)

Education Ecosystem (CURRENCY:LEDU) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 3rd. Education Ecosystem has a market cap of $3.24 million and approximately $246,924.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Education Ecosystem coin can currently be purchased for $0.0137 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Education Ecosystem has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00062969 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00014111 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.56 or 0.00129530 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $400.99 or 0.00804498 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00047031 BTC.

Education Ecosystem Profile

Education Ecosystem (CRYPTO:LEDU) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 coins and its circulating supply is 236,710,413 coins. The official website for Education Ecosystem is ledu.education-ecosystem.com . Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here . Education Ecosystem’s official message board is medium.com/liveedu-ico . The Reddit community for Education Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/EducationEcosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “Education Ecosystem is a decentralized ecosystem for learning about new technologies and trying them out hands-on using free practical projects. They are like GitHub on video and are building the world's biggest learning ecosystem for developers, starting with the six topics: artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, game development, data science, cryptocurrencies, and programming. Ecosystem participants including viewers, project creators, site moderators, and API developers are rewarded with LEDU tokens for positive activities in the ecosystem. Education Token (LEDU) is an ERC20 token that lives on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to power the Education Ecosystem and is a key component of their plan to disrupt the $306 billion professional development industry using the blockchain. Education tokens are used as payment for all financial transactions in the internal ecosystem, as well as rewards for project creators, learners, site moderators, and API ecosystem developers. “

Education Ecosystem Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Education Ecosystem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Education Ecosystem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Education Ecosystem using one of the exchanges listed above.

