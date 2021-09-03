Giant (GIC) Price Reaches $0.0015 on Major Exchanges

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 40.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. During the last seven days, Giant has traded 56.5% lower against the dollar. One Giant coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Giant has a market capitalization of $18,856.29 and $11.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Giant alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00016738 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001360 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000079 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000116 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 68.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Giant Profile

Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 12,766,626 coins and its circulating supply is 12,616,624 coins. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Giant

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GICUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Giant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Giant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.