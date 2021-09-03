Achmea Investment Management B.V. Trims Stock Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 55.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,980 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLF. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 37.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 11.4% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 26.1% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 117,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after buying an additional 24,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 13.3% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. 43.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a C$64.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$50.96 target price (down previously from C$73.00) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at $51.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.53 and a 12 month high of $55.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $0.4386 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.93%.

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

