Inspired Energy PLC (LON:INSE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.12

Inspired Energy PLC (LON:INSE) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.12 ($0.00) per share on Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of INSE stock opened at GBX 19.72 ($0.26) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £192.03 million and a PE ratio of -13.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 19.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 17.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.23. Inspired Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 10.52 ($0.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 22 ($0.29).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Inspired Energy in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

In other Inspired Energy news, insider Sangita Shah purchased 128,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £24,358.95 ($31,825.12).

Inspired Energy Company Profile

Inspired Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy consultancy, procurement, and management services to corporate energy users in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers procurement, bureau, on-site generation, monitoring and targeting, site operation management, technology and software, legislative compliance, and energy, water, and sustainability assurance and optimization services, as well as environmental, social, and governance disclosure services.

