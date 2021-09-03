BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Trims Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 240.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, DZ Bank initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,927.72.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk bought 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras bought 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MELI stock opened at $1,931.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $959.87 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00. The firm has a market cap of $96.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -38,626.60 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,673.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,563.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

