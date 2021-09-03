Viva Energy Group Limited (VEA) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 5th

Viva Energy Group Limited (ASX:VEA) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.90.

In related news, insider Scott Wyatt sold 455,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.10 ($1.50), for a total value of A$955,500.00 ($682,500.00).

Viva Energy Group Limited operates as an energy company in Australia, Singapore, and Papua New Guinea. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Fuels and Marketing; Refining; and Supply, Corporate and Overheads. The Retail, Fuels and Marketing segment supplies and markets fuel products through a network of approximately 1,300 retail service stations, as well as to other retail operators and wholesalers.

