China Resources Cement Holdings Limited Announces Dividend of $2.24 (OTCMKTS:CARCY)

China Resources Cement Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 2.2396 per share on Friday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of CARCY stock opened at $28.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.43 and a 200 day moving average of $31.69. China Resources Cement has a 52 week low of $25.64 and a 52 week high of $46.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered China Resources Cement from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

China Resources Cement Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells cement, concrete and related products and services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company engages in the excavation of limestone; and production, sale, and distribution of cement, clinker, and concrete.

