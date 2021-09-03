Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,093 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $569.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.04. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $221.55 and a 12-month high of $608.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $565.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $549.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 31.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total value of $2,776,496.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,918.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $217,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and have sold 27,589 shares worth $16,054,854. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SIVB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $559.09 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.74.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.