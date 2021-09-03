Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,472 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,436 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,574,847 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,080,706,000 after buying an additional 179,674 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,360 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,428,000 after buying an additional 60,065 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 898,568 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,704,000 after buying an additional 13,878 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $136,289,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 714.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 731,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,981,000 after buying an additional 641,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JAZZ. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.31.

In related news, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $297,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,249,812.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,389 shares of company stock worth $2,532,292. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $135.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 142.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.82 and its 200 day moving average is $167.08. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $130.27 and a 1 year high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 22.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

